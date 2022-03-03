Putin’s unhumanitarian killing of civilians. March. 03, 2022 07:58. .

The number of Ukrainian civilians who were killed by Russia’s bombing has exceeded 100. The number of the injured also reached over 300. Not only densely-populated areas in major cities but also kindergartens and ob/gyn clinics are experiencing indiscriminate bombing. Some testified that the Russian force fired vacuum bombs and cluster bombs containing butterfly mines in residential areas. They are banned by international agreements for their high killing power, so much so to be called “weapons of the evil.”



Intentional killing of civilians is indeed a war crime. The regulations of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) define it as a war crime subject to punishment. It is needless to say that the intentional use of fatal weapons that can bring massive loss of lives is also a war crime. Russia is even making threats of using nuclear weapons. It has been unprecedented that a nuclear state threatens to violate the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and use nuclear weapons for an attack against a non-nuclear state, rather than for defense.



It is unpredictable how much damage will be caused to Ukrainian civilians going forward. There are signs that the Russian force is preparing an all-out offensive against Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. A 64-kilometer line of Russian armored cars, tanks, and transport vehicles was caught in satellite pictures. Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said a “special military operation” will continue until its goal is reached. If Kyiv is sieged and receives a heavy attack, civilian damage will snowball.



Russia deserves to be denounced by the international community for such war crimes against humanity. Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held responsible as the general commander of the war. Russia is sued by the ICJ for genocide. The ICJ should thoroughly investigate Russia’s atrocity, beginning with a hearing scheduled on Monday and Tuesday. The international community should support the punishment of Russia by increasing the intensity and speed of economic, diplomatic, and cultural sanctions. “When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos, they keep moving,” said U.S. President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech on Wednesday.



We urge Russia to immediately stop bombing and faithfully engage in the second round of negotiations with Ukraine. Solutions to prevent the recurrences of wars and reduce concerns over regional security should be found through negotiations. Raising the level of attacks while pretending to engage in negotiations to justify their actions will only bring more criticism and isolation. If this war does not stop, Russia will be recorded as one of the worst aggressor nations in modern history.



