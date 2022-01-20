Netflix to showcase 25 Korean series this year. January. 20, 2022 08:07. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

Netflix, which introduced the world to Korean entertainment contents last year including Squid Game and Inferno, will be releasing 25 Korean contents this year.



Vice President Kang Dong-han of Netflix’s Korean content introduced 25 Korean contents to be released this year. “Korean content has become vital to Netflix. Unlike last year, we will continue to release directly planned and produced contents,” said Kang.



A wide range of genres and remakes, such as zombie series, legal thrillers, sci-fi, fantasy, are included in this year’s line-up. On Jan. 28, “All of Us are Dead,” in which zombies invade a high school, “Juvenile Justice” by Kim Hye-soo and Kim Mu-yeol, “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area,” an adaptation of the popular Spanish series “Casa de Papel” will be unveiled on Netflix Korea. New releases this year will feature top Korean stars as well, such as Ha Jeong-woo, Hwang Jeong-min of “Suriname” and Seol Kyung-gu’s “Yacha”. Director Yeon Sang-ho of “Inferno” will be releasing a sci-fi movie ‘Jung Yi’ this year.



