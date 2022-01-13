Jung Chan-sung to fight for UFC title once again. January. 13, 2022 07:50. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

The Korean zombie Jung Chan-sung, 35, who is playing in the world’s best ultimate fighting league, has got a chance to fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title once again.



“Alex Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung for the 45 title is a done deal for UFC 273 on April 9,” tweeted ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani, who specializes in UFC coverage, on Wednesday. UFC 273 will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



Volkanovski was expected to face Max Holloway in round three of the title match at UFC 272 at Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 6. But the match was canceled due to the former champ’s injury. “Korean Zombie, Let’s do this!” wrote Volkanovski, who was looking for a replacement, on his social media, and Jung Chan-sung replied on his Instagram on the same day, writing, “Of course!”



Jung Chan-sung, who has shown top-class skills since his UFC debut in 2011, faced off against José Aldo, 36, in his first title match in August 2013. It was the first for a Korean. Jung fought hard against Aldo like a ‘zombie’ but lost the bout after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth round.



