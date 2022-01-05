Publishing rights of David Bowie sold for $250 million. January. 05, 2022 08:01. imi@donga.com.

The publishing rights to pop star David Bowie (1947-2016, photo)’s some 400 songs have been sold. The New York Times reported that multinational entertainment group Warner Music signed an agreement with David Bowie’s estate on Monday (local time). The price of the transaction was not disclosed, but it is estimated to reach 250 million U.S. dollars. Warner’s deal for Bowie’s song rights include publishing rights for around 400 songs including 26 regular albums that Bowie released from 1968 to 2016. The transaction is the highest of pop musicians who have passed away.



Previously Bob Dylan (81) and Bruce Springsteen (73) sold music related rights at 300 million dollars and 550 million dollars, respectively. Amid growing transactions of similar scale, there is growing attention on who will be the next to sell.



British pop star Bowie, who made his debut in 1967 and released several albums including his last “Blackstar,” was an unrivaled star who led in many fields including fashion and stage production. His songs, which include “Space Oddity,” “Changes,” and “Let’s Dance,” left great impressions to music fans around the world.



