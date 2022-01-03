Largest ever number of Korean firms participate in CES. January. 03, 2022 07:57. gun@donga.com,will@donga.com.

With the opening of the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, the world’s largest information and consumer electronics exhibition drawing near, Korean companies have unveiled new products and exhibition booths in succession. Despite the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, Korean companies are making all-out efforts to gain an upper hand in the global market, with their CEOs attending the event in person to seek future growth engines.



According to the Consumer Technology Association in the U.S. on Sunday, a total of 416 Korean companies are participating in the CES 2022. Korea ranks No. 2 in total number of participants after the U.S., which accounts for more than 1,300 exhibitors of the 2,200 companies participating in the convention. Korea outnumbers France (247) and China (159). The largest ever number of Korean companies are thus participating in the history of CES.



CES was only convened virtually last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Offline exhibition resumed at this year’s CES but a flurry of companies have given up participating due to the spread of the omicron variant. Microsoft among others cancelled its participation.



However, Korean companies chose to take part in offline exhibitions after thinking hard in order to secure competitive edge during the post-Covid era, which is expected to open in earnest from this year. Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee will participate in the opening ceremony to give a keynote speech, while SK Group affiliates’ CEOs will also take flight to the US en masse. Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Ui-sun will also reportedly attend the event in person.



Samsung Electronics will run the largest-scale exhibition booth among all participants in this year’s CES. Samsung announced a plan to unveil a new lineup of PC monitors. LG Electronics will run a digital exhibition booth that will showcase new products by using augmented reality and virtual reality. SK Group plans to introduce technologies embracing ‘Net Zero’ or carbon neutrality.



