Moon wishes successful implementation of LAC project for future. December. 21, 2021 07:41. tree624@donga.com.

“I wish for a successful implementation of the project with the aircraft carrier of the future in mind,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday regarding the navy’s light aircraft carrier (LAC) project to be implemented by the government.



President Moon said the South Korean aircraft carrier project, which is included in the next year’s budget, will take more than 10 years during a conversation, following a ceremony to name new Navy Chief of Staff and Vice Admirals held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Monday. Navy Chief of Staff Kim Jeong-soo said he will do his best to ensure a smooth implementation of the LAC project.



The LAC project’s budget was originally set to 7.2 billion won in the next year’s budget but later cut to 500 million won at the National Assembly’s budget inspection. However, it was passed by the National Assembly after the Democratic Party of Korea increased the budget again right before the processing of the budget plan. “It was necessary to support President Moon’s determination for independent national defense,” said a member of the ruling party.



“Security is always important but especially so when the old government is replaced and the new one is being introduced,” President Moon said to 23 new Vice Admirals and those promoted to higher positions who attended the ceremony.



한국어