Presidential campaigns marred by ethical scandals. December. 17, 2021 07:54. hyuk@donga.com·ryu@donga.com.

Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok-yeol, the presidential candidates from the ruling and opposition parties, are under public fire over the ethical issues raised on themselves and their families. With the presidential election only 83 days ahead, the two candidates are spending their campaign days on apologizing instead of debating on their campaign pledges.



On Thursday, Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, admitted to his eldest son’s gambling allegations and made a public apology. After an allegation was raised that Lee’s son had regularly gambled on online gambling sites from 2019 to 2020, Lee admitted and said he feels “sorry as a parent who has to set a good example for his children.” He also added that his son should be held accountable for his demeanors even if it means criminal punishment. Previously, Lee had made apologies about the various controversies over his profanities against his sister-in-law and his lawyering for his nephew’s murder case.



“I feel always sorry as we are not good enough to meet the expectations of the public,” said Yoon Seok-yeol, the candidate from the main opposition People Power Party, about his wife Kim Geon-hee’s allegations over fabricating career history. “I will apologize properly once the allegations are all clarified rather than making an immature apology right now,” he added, expressing his intention to make a public apology once the case is laid bare.



“The ugly allegations and controversies from our two biggest parties attest to the ethical and moral malaise of the social establishment,” said an official from the minor opposition Justice Party about the political mud-fight between the parties. “Clarifying every bit of the rest of the allegations should be the only way to put an end to this messy election.”



