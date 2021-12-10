New award instituted to celebrate painter Lim Jang-soo. December. 10, 2021 07:51. by Hyo-Lim Son aryssong@donga.com.

The Korean Fine Arts Association announced Thursday that it has instituted a new award named “Mangok Lim Jang-soo” to celebration the Day of Artists of South Korea (Dec. 5) and commemorate the late painter Lim Jang-soo (1941∼2020, pictured).



The first awardee was Choi Geun-seon, a 47-year old South Korean painter. Marking the 15th anniversary, the award ceremony for the Day of Artists previously had a total of five categories including Grand Prize, Achievement Award, Senior Award, Cultural Achievement Award, and Choice Artist Award.



Born in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province, Lim Jang-soo graduated from Seorabeol Highschool and Seorabeol University of Arts before flying to Russia in the 90s to study at the Imperial Academy of Arts. He was known to have travelled around the country to depict the scenic views of nature and daily lives with his dessin and croquis.



한국어