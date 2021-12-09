Seoul is not considering boycotting the Beijing Olympics. December. 09, 2021 07:33. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

While the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Olympics in February, the South Korean government said that it is not considering the option, aware that such position would impact preparations for a possible South Korea-China summit. Some say that Seoul may feel more pressured, however, as U.S. allies Australia and New Zealand have recently joined the boycott and the U.K. and Japan allegedly considering.



“The U.S. shared the boycott information with us before public announcement and considers the boycott as a matter that should be determined by each countries’ decision,” said a senior official at the South Korean presidential office. The comments are interpreted as prudent action to prevent conclusions on the government delegation’s participation in the Olympics, which are still two months away.



“The government delegation should consist of participants of vice-minister level or higher,” a government official claimed, suggesting higher likelihood of participation.



