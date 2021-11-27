Is Woods ready to return to golf with his son?. November. 27, 2021 07:27. hun@donga.com.

All eyes are on Tiger Woods. Since he released a video showing himself getting trained on swings, expectations have only been growing among global golf fans that he may be set to make a return to the field. Golf experts project that Woods may come back via the parent-child event where he partnered with his son Charlie last year.



Golf magazine Golfweek reported on Friday that organizers of the PNC Championship look forward to Woods joining the match on his way back to golf, adding that they already have a place open for Woods although it is three weeks away. The PNC Championship invites golfers who have won major contests or the Players Championship to pair up with their family. Woods joined the PNC Championship with his son Charlie last December, recording 7th place in the parent-child rankings. It is the last contest that he joined before he got into a traffic accident this February.



Woods has not yet confirmed his return to the PNC Championship. However, local media including Golfweek quoted a tournament organizing staff as saying that the upcoming event will give a chance to Woods to check if he is good enough to make a return. Woods on Monday posted a three-second-long video clip showing himself playing an iron shot with a comment saying, “Making progress” on his social medial account. He showed his swing on the field for the first time in nine months following the car crash this February.



