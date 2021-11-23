Son Heung-min gets highest average score in his team. November. 23, 2021 07:24. .

A manager recognizes a player dedicated to a game. [1] Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur is competing for the ball against Adam Forshaw of Leeds United of the English Premier League (EPL) in a home game held in London on Monday. Tottenham Hotspur came from behind and won the game with a score of 2-1, bringing the first EPL win to newly appointed manager Antonio Conte. [2] Son who played full time from the beginning of the game did not score any attack points but received the highest average score in his team from local media, including BBC. Conte is hugging Son from behind after the game. [3] Kim Min-jae of Fenerbahçe of the Turkish professional football league led his team to a 2-1 win in a match against Galatasaray of the Süper Lig held in Istanbul on Monday by blocking the opponent’s attempts to shoot twice. The manager of Fenerbahçe Vítor Pereira is hugging Kim after the game.



