Queen Elizabeth seen driving, easing health concerns. November. 03, 2021 07:31. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

The Queen, 95, who has recently been in the news over her health scare, was spotted driving by herself around Windsor Castle near London. This is seen as a political message, emphasizing that there is no problem with her health.



According to the Guardian on Monday, the Queen was seen behind the wheel of her green Jaguar, wearing sunglasses and a scarf on her head. The car is usually being used to take her dogs out for walks. Both Rolls-Royce and Jaguar are famous car brands representing the U.K. British monarchs mostly rode a Rolls-Royce but the Queen is known for favoring Jaguar.



The British media reported the news, saying it is nice to see the Queen enjoying a drive as there has been a lot of concerns over her health. The Queen was seen using a walking stick on Oct. 12, when she attended a ceremony marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion in London’s Westminster Abbey. She was admitted to a hospital in London on Oct. 20 and was discharged one day after receiving a checkup. Her doctors finally advised her to rest for two weeks on Friday. The Queen cancelled all official visits, including the COP26 climate conference, which opened on Sunday.



Buckingham Palace did not say anything about her conditions and why she was hospitalized but just said there is no problem with the Queen’s health. This raised fears over the health of the Queen, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to shrug off the concerns by saying he spoke to the Queen and she is “on good form.” The Sky News said not just the latest drive but the Queen’s physical conditions and future schedule will continue to make headlines.



In a video message to COP26 on Monday, the Queen urged world leaders to actively respond to climate change “not for ourselves, but for our children.”



