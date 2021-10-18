Four male golfers break world record for fastest hole of golf. October. 18, 2021 09:29. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

’How long would it take for the fastest hole of golf by a team of four?”



Four golfers attempted to find out. European Tour released a video of four golfers: Lee Min-woo (23, Australia), Sean Crocker(25, US), Nicolai Højgaard (20, Denmark), Wilco Nienaber (21, South Africa) who set out to break the world’s record for the shortest game of golf. The challenge took place at hole No. 4 (501 yards) at the Real Club de Sotogrande in Spain. The previous World record was set in 2018 by four golfers including Tom Brady.



Nienaber, who is known for strong drive, hit the tee shot, while Crocker, waiting at the fairway, put the second shot on the green, followed by putting by Lee and Højgaard. But breaking the record was not easy. The tee shot fell off or the second shot ended up in the bunker. The record, which started at 3:37 p.m. local time, ended at 5:55 p.m. after more than two hours. The hole was completed by Lee’s putting of a one-meter distance in 24.75 seconds. The four players sprayed each other with water, celebrating their achievements.



