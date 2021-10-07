Son Heung-min travelled 223,637 kilometers over last three seasons. October. 07, 2021 07:28. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Sky Sports and other global media reported that Korean football player Son Heung-min travelled 223,637 kilometers and 300 plane hours over the last three seasons, citing a report from FIFPro (Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels) on players’ workload issued on Wednesday. The report researched around 40,000 match data based on 265 players in 44 leagues from June 2018 to August 2021.



According to the report, league players performing as national athletes play for more than 45 minutes in less than five days, running higher risks to injury.



The report cited Son Heung-min and Harry Kane of the EPL as main cases. Son performed 172 matches (152 for the club and 20 for the national team) over the last three seasons, while Kane completed 159 matches (including 31 matches as national team). Kane played for 14,051 minutes while Son played for 13,576 minutes.



한국어