BTS takes boybands to the next level, says Eshy Gazit. October. 01, 2021 07:29. imi@donga.com.

Intertwine Music CEO Eshy Gazit, 48, remembered crying soundlessly behind the stage of Microsoft Theater located in Los Angeles in the evening on Nov. 19 2017. He watched BTS, the seven young artists from South Korea, singing “DNA” in Korean under the spotlight with numerous global pop stars in the audiences.



Two years of working hard with these seven young men with a hearty appetite flashed before his eyes. They used to order too many hamburgers all the time, said Gazit.



Before coming on the stage, RM said seated right next to him, “Thank you for your hard work. I can’t believe where I am now.” The moment has since been left as part of Gazit’s vivid memories.



The Dong-A Ilbo had an online interview with Eshy Gazit, a U.S. managing partner of BTS who helped facilitate their promotions in the U.S. market from 2016 to 2018. In the interview from Los Angeles, he commented on a joint single recently released by BTS and Coldplay, saying in a thrill of excitement that Coldplay is his favorite and BTS is the most popular band across the globe.



Turning from a sound engineer to be headed to promotion and entertainment management, Gazit took charge of BTS’ promotions in the United States in 2016. He tried to impress producers and journalists with what BTS got. U.S. pop stars such as the Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki and Halsey were invited by him to meet up with BTS.



He encouraged BTS members not to be worried about their English skills in their early days in the United States because it was obvious to him that they can come across as incredible stars. He knew with remarkable insight that how they speak Korean can show their confidence and lots of personality.



Since 2018, Gazit has helped Monsta X and Wonho with their U.S. promotions. “ALL ABOUT LOVE,” an English album by Monsta X last year ranked as high as 5th in the Billboard 200 chart. The K-pop band plans to carry out an arena tour in 12 North American cities starting from next year. Gazit emphasized that K-pop needs a series of next stars, saying confidently that K-pop has risen as an irreplaceable genre.



He remembered the old days when Backstreet Boys and NSYNC represented U.S. boyband music, likening BTS to a puzzle perfectly put together when the U.S. boybands left the stage. As he put it, BTS is a perfect boyband equipped with good music, exciting energy and sharp group dance, taking the boyband field to the next level.



Monsta X has had a bet on English songs since their entry into the U.S. market. K-pop has an invincible competitive edge thanks to uniqueness and universality, he said.



In partnership with BMG, Gazit founded Intertwine Music in June with the goal of helping potential global stars including K-pop singers such as Monsta X, Wonho and Cravity with a soft landing on the U.S. market.



He attributed the success of Korean culture to its pursuit of details. South Korean businesses ask him millions of questions, he said. He listed popular South Korean cultural content such as “Parasite,” “Squid Game” of Netflix and BTS, assessing that South Korea is led by many smart people and incredible artists who put their heads together to make the best mix ever.



