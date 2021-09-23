Picasso family hands over 9 works to pay inheritance tax. September. 23, 2021 09:03. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

Pablo Picasso’s family handed over his works to pay unpaid inheritance tax to the French government. The modern artist was born in Spain but spent most of his life in France, leaving about 50,000 artworks.



According to French newspaper Le Figaro, Picasso’s family members held a press conference at the National Picasso Museum in Paris on Monday (local time) to announce that nine artworks by the painter, including six paintings, two sculptures, and one collection of sketches, were recently handed over to the French government. The works include a portrait of his father, “Don Jose Ruiz (1895),” a portrait his daughter Maya as a child, “The child with the lollipop sitting under a chair (1938),” and a male painting created in 1971, two years before the painter passed. These works will be exhibited at the Picasso Museum from April next year.



The family members explained that the works were given in lieu of inheritance tax imposed on his son and three daughters, including Maya, and his grandchildren, including Maya’s son Olivier Widmaier. The estimated prices of the works have not been revealed. The French state has allowed inheritance tax to be paid in not only cash but also artworks, historical collectibles, important documents, etc. since 1968.



“It is a national honor to receive new works by Picasso,” said France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maine who attended the press conference. “These artworks will enrich France’s cultural heritage.”



