Raducanu Syndrome. September. 14, 2021 07:56. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Emma Raducanu had a goal to win enough prize money to replace her lost AirPods before the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. At the end of the competition, she earned prize enough to buy over 10,000 AirPods. Her wealth and fame will continue in the future.



The U.K. fans are excited at the sudden emergence of Raducanu who won the U.S. Open Women's Singles on Sunday. Her final was watched by more than 9.2 million people in the U.K. Many famous British figures, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, congratulated her after her win.







Her Instagram followers rose from just around 3,000 before the Championships to over 1.5 million now. The U.K. media reported that she will definitely receive the Order of the British Empire next year and is predicting which class will be given.



Many predict that she will become a global superstar. “I already have her down to become the first £150million British female sports star,” The Sun quoted Chairman of InterTalent Group Jonathan Shalit. The tennis player, who debuted in 2018, has earned 300,000 dollars until the recent competition, but her prize for winning the U.S. Open was 2.5 million dollars.



Even though Raducanu is a British citizen, she has a multi-cultural background as she was born in Canada under a father from Romania and a mother from China, which makes her commercially more appealing. Raducanu garnered Chinese fans’ attention after posting a thank you video in fluent Chinese on Chinese social media Sina Weibo.



한국어