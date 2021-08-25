Amazon’s foray into Korea signals shake-up in online retail industry. August. 26, 2021 07:24. psjin@donga.com4g1@donga.com.

Amazon, which is by far the world’s largest e-commerce retailer, is set to launch direct delivery service in Korea starting next Tuesday. Korean consumers will be able to place orders of tens of thousands of goods on Amazon U.S., ranging from books, health supplements, and clothing to household appliances and much more, and get delivered these products in an all-inclusive service. Analysts observe that with boundaries between nations, industries, and businesses that have become practically non-existent, there will be greater competition in the e-commerce market.



The Korean e-commerce company 11st announced Wednesday that it will provide domestic consumers with easy access to a wide selection of products sold on Amazon U.S. through “Amazon Global Store,” which will become available starting from next Tuesday (Aug. 31).



Koreans shopping at the Amazon store can get discounts and promotion deals that are applicable to U.S. customers. Shoppers who subscribe to a monthly membership will get free deliveries on all orders in six to ten days for general products and four to six days for specially selected products frequented by Korean shoppers. An exclusive customer care service will support customers who want refunds.



With an all-inclusive service that has removed barriers to cross-border shopping, including language, delivery, and return, the online retail industry is braced for a cataclysmic transformation. Samir Kumar, the head of Amazon’s Global Retail Bureau, said that Korean customers will have speedy and free access to tens of millions of Amazon’s products and that this is “only the beginning.”



