Hyundai develops AI system for accident prevention. August. 24, 2021 07:26. firefly@donga.com.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction announced Monday it will introduce an AI-based system for prevention of industrial accidents involving heaving equipment including excavators and cranes.



The new safety system is powered by artificial intelligence in identifying humans from non-human beings. Cameras will be installed on both sides and the back of equipment, and once the information gathered by the cameras is transferred to the computer, the AI system will selectively sound an alarm when humans approach.



The latest AI system has tackled the issue of unnecessary alarms through its sensor to distinguish living things from objects. Hyundai plans to upgrade the current system by mounting additional cameras on heavy equipment and develop a wireless communication technology to adopt in low-visibility underground environments where cameras cannot perform their role properly.



