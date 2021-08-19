Bayern Munich claim ninth victory of German Super Cup. August. 19, 2021 07:56. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored twice for the team as they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 within the German Super Cup, which was held in Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany on Tuesday. Munich have claimed victory again following last year and won their their ninth trophies. Dortmund, the six-timer winner, had aimed for another winning, but in vain. The German Super Cup is a single event between Bundesliga champion and German Football Association champion before the opening games of the new season.



The two teams played so fiercely. Munich and Dortmund had six and five shots on target, respectively, with their attack share at 50:50. The Poland star opened the scoring within the forty first minute and scored a decisive third aim within the 74th. Dortmund striker Erling Haaland couldn’t score a goal at the game.



Before the game started on the day, players mourned legendary German striker Gerd Müller, who passed away at the age of 75 three days ago. Müller played for Bayern Munich for 15 years from 1964 to 1979, and scored a record 365 goals in 427 matches for the team. Last season, Lewandowski broke Müller’s season record (40) in 49 years..



한국어