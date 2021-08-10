Olympic flag passed to Paris. August. 10, 2021 07:31. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

“We invited the world to the center of Paris,” said Tony Estanguet, the president of Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as the Olympic flag was passed to Paris at the closing ceremony of Tokyo 2020 on Sunday.



A video clip introducing the Paris 2024 was aired at the end of the closing ceremony. Orchestra music played in the background as the video showed every part of Paris, focusing on famous landmarks in the next host city. In the video, the giant 90-meter-wide and 60-meter-high Paris 2024 flag was hanging off the symbolic Eiffel Tower. Estanguet said it was the “biggest flag ever.” The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee initially planned to fly the flag in real time during the closing ceremony but had to play a video of a trial flag flying from the tower in June due to weather conditions. However, it was enough to make people around the world feeling nostalgic about Paris when the COVID-19 pandemic is stopping them from visiting the city.



Paris had such high pride in hosting the Olympics 100 years after its last appearance in 1924. Estanguet said their goal is to show the Olympics to more people, adding that they plan to play games in the heart of the city, not in traditional stadiums.



According to what he said, games, such as beach volleyball, wrestling, and judo, will take place near the Eiffel Tower. Equestrian events will take place at the Versailles Palace, fencing will be held at the Grand Palais, and breakdancing will be held at the Concorde Place. South Korea is a favorite to win gold in breakdancing, which will make its debut at Paris Olympics to attract young people’s attention.



After attending the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 24, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference that the Paris 2024 Olympics will feature a unique and revolutionary opening ceremony, adding it will be held on the River Seine. President Macron went on to say that when he first heard about the idea from Tony Estanguet a year ago, he thought it was crazy, but they agreed to have a try at it.



