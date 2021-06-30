BTS’ ‘Butter’ tops Billboard Hot 100 for fifthweeks . June. 30, 2021 07:26. imi@donga.com.

BTS’ “Butter” renewed its record by ranking first in the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks. According to the Billboard on Monday (local time), 54 songs have topped the chart at the same time as entering the chart (so called ‘hot shot debut’). Only 11 songs including “Butter” topped the chart for five consecutive weeks. “One Sweet Day” (ranked first for 16 weeks in a row) by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men released in 1995 is the only song that remained at the throne for longer than “Butter” among songs by a group, not an individual.



“Butter” already broke the record of “Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto that remained on top for three consecutive weeks in 1963 for the first time as an Asian singer and “Dynamite,” the first English single by BTS that topped the chart for three weeks in total.



Suga, a member of the band, said on the social network and the fan community platform, “Five weeks are both scary and delightful… I love you, ARMY.” The song is projected to continue on with its winning streak for a while as it will be released in a CD instead of a digital format on July 9. A new song featured by British popstar Ed Sheeran will be included in the CD along with “Butter.”



