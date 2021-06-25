People’s Party leader visits late ex-president’s village. June. 26, 2021 07:18. by Kyung-Suk Kang coolup@donga.com.

Lee Jun-seok, the new leader of the main opposition People’s Party, visited the village of Bongha in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday. After paying respect at the late President Roh Moo-hyun’s grave, Lee met with Roh’s wife, Kwon Yang-suk, and pledged that he will not use talking down of former President Roh as political means. Watchers interpret Lee’s visit to Bongha Village after his visit to the Jeolla provinces ahead of next year’s presidential election as part of his strategy to increase his party’s support base by including progressive as well as moderate groups.



“The practice of attacking the late president for political reasons should disappear now. I have come to humbly reflect on the practice of failing to keep manners amid partisan strife,” Lee said while meeting with Kwon for about 40 minutes on the day. “We will introduce into our party and develop the late President Roh’s simple mindedness and communications with people, the values that he sought to establish.”



Lee wrote in the visitors’ book, “I remember and honor simple mindedness and frankness of you, President Roh who sought to stay in closest proximity to the people.” It was the first time he visited the Gyeongsang region since his inauguration as the opposition party leader.



Meeting with the former first lady, Lee showed a photo of the certificate of national scholarship that he received during the Roh Moo-hyun administration in his tablet PC. Kwon made well-wishing remarks to Lee, saying, “You are a young politician and I hope you succeed,” before presenting Lee a book entitled “Words that come to mind from Roh Moo-hyun.”



한국어