Teenagers honored for saving man from attempted suicide. June. 19, 2021 07:19. by Seng-Hyun Kang byhuman@donga.com.

High school students who saved a man who was attempting to jump off a Han River bridge to kill himself, and owners of a chicken restaurant who offered chicken to hungry brothers for free have received prizes from Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. The Seoul metropolitan government said Friday that it honored as good Samaritans on site in disastrous situations four people including Kim Dong-yeong, Jeon Tae-hyeon, and Jeong Da-un and Jeong Du (seniors at Hwanil High School).



Taking a walk at the Han River on a day last month, they offered helping hands to save a man who was hanging at Mapo Bridge to commit suicide and him.



Kwon Yeong-seon, a nurse at Seoul Red Cross Hospital, who saved a citizen suffering from cardiac arrest has also been honored with the prize. Kwon spotted a citizen lying on the ground on the track at Gayang Station last month and performed CPR immediately to save the citizen.



Park Jae-hwi, who is running a chicken shack in Mapo, received the mayoral prize for his contributions in the food category.” Park gave chicken for free to brothers who could not afford to buy chicken meals. The news has prompted citizens to flock to his restaurant to place chicken orders en mass, and Park added his own money to the proceeds and donated 6 million won to the Mapo Ward Office.



한국어