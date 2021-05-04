Kim Hyo-joo looks for her second straight victory in Thailand. May. 05, 2021 07:11. hun@donga.com.

It is common for female golf stars to sign cosmetic contracts. However, it may not be case for Kim Hyo-joo (picture). This is because a white full-face mask she wore can be her trademark.



Kim wore a full-face mask all week at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, which ended in Singapore on Sunday. She was called a “masked queen” by winning her first LPGA title in five years and three months at the tournament. It is likely that Kim will wear a mask once again at the Honda LPGA Thailand, which will open at Siam Country Club Pattaya, Old Course on Friday.



Arriving in Thailand on Monday, Kim said she is planning to wear a mask at the tournament as the weather forecast says it will be very hot in Thailand. “I don’t have a severe sun allergy but once it breaks out, it causes a painful rash,” Kim said. “So I try to prevent it in advance.” It is forecast that the temperature will exceed 34 degrees Celsius during the tournament.



Kim is familiar with Thailand. Except for this year, when COVID-19 stopped her from training overseas, she had winter training in Thailand with her coach Han Yeon-hee, former national golf team manager, for the past 10 years. Expectations are rising for Kim’s second straight win due to her recent upturn in form and confidence.



