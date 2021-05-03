‘Life is full of surprises’. May. 03, 2021 07:22. by Mi-Kyung Jung mickey@donga.com.

This year’s Academy Award recorded the lowest viewing rate in history in the U.S. due to the pandemic. But Youn Yuh-jung who won the best supporting actress award is the talk of the town. Her candid and witty attitude left a deep impression on Americans who value a sense of humor. They also regarded her highly for doing her best to communicate even though she is not a native English speaker. Let’s look at her English interviews.



△“For me, an award means getting next work.”



She has said she acted for living. “For me, an award means getting next work,” she said about her awards won with film “Minari” in an interview with the Associated Press. The title of the article was “Minari actor is nonchalant about new fame outside S. Korea,” which may suggest that the reporter was impressed by her attitude not downhearted by Hollywood.



Overseas media say, “Her Oscars acceptance speech stole the show” or “Her acceptance speech saved the BAFTAS (British Academy Film Awards).” She is a refreshing sensation in boring award ceremonies. She referred the British as “snobbish people” in BAFTA, and asked Brad Pitt where he was when she was filming in the Academy Awards. We could call her a “show stealer,” instead of “scene stealer,” which is a widely used word in Korea.



“You can’t plan your life. Life is full of surprises,” she said in an interview with NBC. It means that she never imagined that she would win an award at the Oscars. “Life is full of surprises” is one of the most liked quotes in the U.S. It means that life opens up new possibilities for those who work hard.



