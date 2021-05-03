California Disneyland reopens for first time in 412 days. May. 03, 2021 07:23. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

Societies including the U.S. and the U.K. where Covid-19 vaccination is making headway is fast returning to normalcy. Disneyland has reopened for the first time in 412 days since March 14, 2020. In the U.K., more than 3,000 people enjoyed dancing and music without wearing masks at a club in Liverpool.



According to the media including the Los Angeles Times, Disneyland in Anaheim, California that had been shut down due to the pandemic, reopened on Friday. Only California residents are allowed to enter and the theme park is receiving only 25 percent of its full capacity visitors, but tickets have been fully booked through the next seven weeks. Visitors can use most of the rides in the amusement park, but parades and fireworks involving crowds are prohibited. Visitors are also obliged to wear masks and have their temperature checked. Also, they are allowed to eat only at designated places.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 102.75 million Americans have completed the two-dose vaccination regimen as of Saturday, which accounts for 40 percent of its adult population, and 69.3 percent of people aged 65 and older have completed the second dosing. In the U.K., 65 percent of its adult population, and 95 percent of people aged 50 and older have received the first vaccine dose.



