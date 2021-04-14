Tottenham Hotspur considers social media boycott following cyber racism against Son Heung-min. April. 14, 2021 07:34. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur is considering social media boycott as the team’s star player Son Heung-min became subject to racially abusive comments on SNS.



“Tottenham is discussing what to do about social media after Son Heung-min became their latest star to experience racism online,” the Sun reported on Tuesday. During a game against Manchester United on Monday, Scott McTominay fouled on Son 33 minutes into the first half of the game, which resulted in the ruling out of Manchester United’s goal. The team’s fans left racist comments on an Instagram post of Son, causing controversy. Tottenham Hotspur has official accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. It also recently opened its Korean account on Twitter for Korean fans. The Football Association also mentioned the possibility of a collective social media boycott against racial discrimination. “The FA said they fully support’ any club or player taking a stand, while they are also in regular touch with other English football authorities on whether a collective boycott would be the best course of action,” Sky Sports reported on Tuesday, citing a member of the Football Association.



“We are looking into the case regarding Son and will inform once more information is shared,” announced Facebook as the owner of Instagram.



