KCCI chairman sends inaugural letter to 130 commerce chambers. March. 29, 2021 07:26. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Chey Tae-won, new chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will send on Monday a letter to commerce chambers in 130 countries to urge stronger cooperation in the wake of his inauguration, the KCCI said Sunday.



“The world economy continues to undergo short-term shock and structural low-growth pace due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Chey said in the letter. “I hope that chambers of commerce and industry will provide support to their government in setting economic policy and play a crucial role in the course of improving business environment.”



“Physical visits are difficult due to Covid-19 at present, but I hope that chambers of commerce will continue to discover pending issues including trade, environment and technology through non-contact exchange,” Chey said. “When travel between countries can be done freely in the future, I hope that we will have a chance to discuss specific ways of cooperation through dispatches of business delegations and exchange of information.”



한국어