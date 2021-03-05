Burglars steal cash from empty house daytime in Gangnam. March. 06, 2021 07:14. kts5710@donga.com,newsoo82@donga.com.

A resident in Seoul’s posh Gangnam district reported to police that he had about 570 million won (approximately 505,000 U.S. dollars) in cash stolen while he left his home, leading to police investigation. It remains unknown why such a big amount of cash was kept in the house.



“A resident reported that his multi-unit house in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam was robbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday,” the Suseo Police Station in Seoul said Friday. “We are chasing two suspects who are believed to be males.”



According to the police, the victim bumped into two men who were coming out from his residence when he was returning home from short outing. He shouted aloud “Catch the burglars,” and chased after them immediately, to no avail.



“I was keeping cash worth about 570 million won in 50,000-won bills at home, and they are gone. I believe it was committed by my acquaintances,” the victim testified to the police. One of the suspects was about 170 centimeters tall and clad in black hood T-shirt, but the victim was reportedly not able to identify the burglar’s face because the latter was wearing a facemask and cap.



The victim reportedly stopped short of clarifying the reason he was keeping such a big amount of cash at home. It is also uncertain how the suspects came to know the location of the cash before infiltrating. “Based on descriptions about their appearances, we are tracing the whereabouts of the suspects by analyzing CCTV footages from the area,” a police source said. “We are also checking to find whether there were additional accomplices.”



