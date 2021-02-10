Hyundai Motor Group unveils intelligent ground excursion robot. February. 11, 2021 09:01. bjk@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group has revealed TIGER (Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot) for the first time. The group plans to speed up the new-concept future mobility development, combining mobility and robotics.



TIGER, which was unveiled via Hyundai Motor Group’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday, is the second work developed by New Horizons Studio, an organization in charge of future mobility under Hyundai Motor Group. It has a similar structure as the studio’s first work, walking vehicle Elevate, but is upgraded in terms of function and performance. TIGER is an 80-centimeter-long and 40-centimeter-wide small unmanned mobility vehicle with four legs and wheels, weighing 12 kilograms. It can freely move on rough terrain with its wheels and legs and has a structure that enables both forward and backward movement as well as turning directions to left or right. It mainly uses its wheels but in case of meeting an obstacle or a terrain unsuitable for wheels, it uses robotic legs. The robot can drive at a higher speed as a four-wheel-drive vehicle on a flat surface.



Hyundai Motor Group is expecting that TIGER can be used for multi-purpose tasks, such as scientific exploration and research, transportation of emergency supplies, and product shipping to remote locations. In particular, it is equipped with a separate storage place for freight within the vehicle to protect items and robotic legs to level off at all times to enable the safe shipping of products without damage.



