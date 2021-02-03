Supreme Court keeps a close eye on impeachment bill with severity. February. 03, 2021 07:35. speakup@donga.com.

The Supreme Court of Korea expressed its stance on the National Assembly’s enactment of an impeachment proposal dated Monday on Busan High Court Senior Judge Lim Sung-geun, saying, “We take seriously the current event that discussions are underway to impeach a judge. The National Assembly and the Constitutional Court have the authority over impeachment procedures.”



It was reported on Tuesday that the Supreme Court was asked by People Power Party lawmakers Kim Do-eup and Yoon Han-hong to answer a written inquiry on its opinions about the impeachment motion against Senior Judge Lim with which the ruling party has pushed ahead. The Supreme Court found it improper to express its opinions, according to reports. On Monday, 161 ruling party members centered around the Minjoo Party of Korea proposed an impeachment bill against the senior judge.



Rep. Kim said on Tuesday in a meeting presided over by the main opposition party’s floor leader Joo Ho-yeong, “For the sake of judiciary independence, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su should clarify his opposing view of the impeachment motion being discussed in the National Assembly to rein in the judiciary body.”



It has been said that Chief Justice Kim did not mention the impeachment bill in a meeting on Tuesday afternoon with Park Beom-gye, the nation’s new Justice Minister who made a courtesy visit after his inauguration.



The impeachment motion will be put to the vote on Thursday during a regular session of the National Assembly. The bill already held a majority of 151 members, or the quorum for a vote in the National Assembly, as 161 lawmakers took part in proposing the motion, implying a high likelihood of the passage of the bill. Once the legislative body gets the vote results, the Constitutional Court will make the final decision on impeachment. However, some experts expect that the case regarding Senior Judge Lim will not meet requirements based on which the Constitutional Court can determine his impeachment because Lim is scheduled to retire on Feb. 28.



