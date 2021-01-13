U.S. to require negative COVID test for international passengers. January. 14, 2021 07:42. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

Effective from Jan. 26, passengers boarding flights to the U.S. will need proof of negative COVID-19 test.



U.S. media including The New York Times reported on Tuesday (local time) that the U.S. Center for Disease Control will enforce this administrative order soon. According to the order, all passengers entering the U.S. will need to provide documentary evidence of negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours or documents that verify that the passenger is recovered from the disease. The CDC said that airlines must check these documents and reject those without these documents.



The administrative order applies to U.S. citizens as well, and those who have been vaccinated still need to submit negative test documents. “This administrative order applies to all passengers boarding flights to the U.S., including passengers departing from Korea,” said a diplomatic source. Those under the age of two and transferring flights in the U.S. will be exempt from the requirement.



U.S. health authorities had advised domestic or international passengers travelling to the nation to take COVID-19 test prior to their travel. Meanwhile, passengers departing from China and European countries such as the U.K. are not allowed to board flights to the U.S. unless they are U.S. citizens. Even after the administrative order is applied from Jan. 26, non-U.S. passengers departing from these destinations will still be banned for the time being.



한국어