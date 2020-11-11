Trump’s first wife suggests him to ‘live a normal life’. November. 12, 2020 07:56. abro@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump suggested Trump to "play golf and live a normal life.” The former Czech model married Trump in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They have three children: Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.



“I don’t think he has a choice,” Ivana says. “He’s going to go down to Florida and play golf and live the normal life, I think. He has plenty of money, places to go and live in and enjoy his life.” Trump has a home address in Florida and owns golf courses and resorts. “His political career is over, no matter what he says,” she pointed out.



She also hoped that her children will be able to live normal lives. “Not the Washington life and all that, just in New York or wherever they’re going to be and just live their normal lives,” she said. Her daughter Ivanka, who worked as senior advisor to the White House along with her husband Jared Kushner, was deeply involved in policy making of her father. Some view her as a likely presidential candidate for the Republican Party in 2024. It is also rumored that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will go into politics.



