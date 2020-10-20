Son tied for Premier League scoring lead. October. 20, 2020 07:40. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

It was only thirty-six seconds after the kick-off. Tottenham star Son Heung-min started to dash towards the net as soon as his teammate Harry Kane got the ball. Taking a long pass from Kane, Son netted a goal from inside the box. After scoring an opener less than a minute into the match, Son, who looked amazed, ran to Kane and gave him a hug in celebration. It was the quickest goal scored by Son since he made his professional debut in 2010. His second quickest goal (69th second) was registered in 2014 while playing for Bayer Leverkusen. After scoring an opener so early in the game, Son assisted Kane in the 8th minute.



Son registered one goal and one assist at home on Sunday local time against West Ham United in the 2020-21 England Premier League. Despite Son’s stellar performance, Tottenham remained at sixth place after drawing 3-3 against West Ham. Having registered seven goals and two assists this season, Son is tied for Premier League scoring lead with Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton.



Son, who has scored a total of 60 goals in the Premier League, normally warms up by sprinting and making long-range shots and scores the most goals (12) between the 16th and 30th minute. But on Monday, Son proved once again that he is in his best form by scoring in less than one minute. The fastest goal in the history of Premier League was scored by Shane Long (Southampton) when he netted after 7.69 seconds in the 2018-19 season.



