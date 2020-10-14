U.N., E.U. say N. Korea’s new ICBMs violate U.N. resolutions. October. 14, 2020 07:43. by Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com.

The United Nations and the European Union have criticized North Korea for violating the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions after Pyongyang revealed new strategic weaponry including new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) at a military parade that marked the 75th anniversary of North Korean Workers’ Party on Saturday.



Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported Monday that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged North Korea to fully comply with international obligations under the UNSC resolutions and to restart diplomatic efforts to achieve the complete and verifiable denuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula. Nabila Massrali, spokesman for EU foreign and security policy, also said North Korea’s reveal of new ballistic missiles suggest that the regime has continuously violated its obligations under the UNSC resolutions. Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland have also joined them in calling for Pyongyang to implement measures for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.



The international community sees the new strategic weapons is the proof that North Korea has managed to evade sanctions against it to import weapons components. The UNSC passed resolutions to ban imports of any component that could be used for the development of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) including nuclear weapons and ICBMs.



“North Korea will continue to import weaponry illegally despite the warnings of the international community,” said Cho Seong-ryeol, a researcher of the Institute for National Security Strategy. “By simply displaying the new weapons as opposed to testing them, the regime makes it more difficult for the international community to respond more strongly.”



