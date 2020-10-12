Looking for Korean War Veterans in Mexico. October. 12, 2020 07:48. yeah@donga.com.

The Korean Embassy in Mexico is searching for Mexican soldiers who participated in the Korean War as members of the U.S. military.



The embassy uploaded a poster reading that “Korea is searching for Mexican war veterans who fought for South Korea 70 years ago to express gratitude” on its website and social media channels on Friday (local time.)” The embassy will also publish an advertisement to that effect in local dailies there soon.



Mexico provided foods and medical supplies but did not officially participate in the Korean War. However, after the Mexican Ambassador to Korea Bruno Figueroa told a seminar in June that “Of about 1.8 million U.S. soldiers who participated in the war, an estimated 100,000 are believed to be Mexican soldiers,” which drew keen attention.



The Mexican Embassy in Seoul shared a video message saying that “We hope to recover historical memories that Mexico and soldiers of Mexican nationals that took part in the war” on the 67th anniversary of truce of the Korean War on July 27. In the video, Ambassador Figueroa introduced a media report saying that a survivor from the Korean War had testified that “There was a platoon consisted of Mexican nationals.”



As a result, the Korean Embassy in Mexico decided to find Korean War veterans from Mexico although belated, and honor and remember their noble sacrifice.



The Korean embassy in Mexico said it agreed with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico to form a cooperative system and collect tips from informants and military service records.



