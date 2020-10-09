Internet buzzes over a fly that landed on Pence’s head. October. 09, 2020 07:38. lightee@donga.com.

A “fly” prompted much commentary online during a vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mice Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Wednesday night when it landed on the head of Vice President Pence while he was speaking enthusiastically.



The black fly stood out against Vice President Pence’s snow-white hair. It stayed on his head for two minutes and three seconds, which was quite a contrast to his solemn and focused face.



This unexpected scene has quickly become an online buzz with people saying the fly is the star of the night and it was the best scene on social media. Someone even posted a clip of former President Barack Obama catching a fly during a 2009 interview, saying this is how to swat a fly.



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took advantage of this and uploaded a picture of him with a fly swatter with a caption that says, “Pitch in five dollars to help this campaign fly,” while Republican Senator Rand Paul, who is close to President Donald Trump, joked on his Twitter account that “the deep state planted a bug” on Pence.



