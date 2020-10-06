Samsung dominates the U.S. smart TV market. October. 06, 2020 08:01. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

One out of three smart televisions sold in the U.S. has been manufactured by Samsung Electronics, a research found.



According to market research firm Statista on Monday, the South Korean tech giant’s share in the U.S. smart TV market has increased by 1 percentage point to 32 percent this year, cementing its lead in the market.



A smart TV is an Internet-connected digital television, which allows the integration of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablet PCs. Smart TVs accounted for more than 70 percent of all TV shipments in 2018, according to Statista.



Alcatel/TCL of China had the second biggest U.S. market share with 14 percent. TCL’s Vizio and LG Electronics came in third and fourth with the market share of 13 and 12 percent, respectively. Samsung has a larger market share than Alcatel and Vizio combined in the U.S. smart TV market.



The industry predicts that the demand for smart TVs for home will continue to remain strong due to COVID-19 movement restrictions. “We’re working to improve connectivity between smart TVs and all devices for user convenience. The dominant position of the smart TV business has been reaffirmed despite uncertainties in the global market,” said a Samsung Electronics official.



