New ICBM-level storages witnessed at N. Korea’s parade training site. September. 18, 2020 07:18. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

It has been reported that North Korea erected new temporary storages that are large-sized enough to house intercontinental ballistic missiles at the Mirim Parade Training Ground where troops practice military formations in preparation for the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea scheduled on Oct. 10. South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are reportedly paying close attention to any possibility that Pyongyang may display a new ICBM during next month’s military parade.



38 North, a U.S.-based website dedicated to North Korean affairs, released a report on Tuesday (local time) showing satellite images of two temporary buildings, each around 37 meters long and 7 meters wide at the Mirim Parade Training Ground. Given the dates when the images were taken, the new erections were seemingly complete around Sept. 4 and 14. They are of a size large enough to accommodate ICBM-level transporter erector launchers, according to 38 North.



Considering that the Hwasong-15, an ICBM launched in November 2017, is 22 meters long, the newly erected buildings can house a larger missile, making observers expect that Pyongyang may be preparing to show a new ICBM during the upcoming military parade. “There is a likelihood that Pyongyang may attract global attention by releasing a new strategic asset that is capable of reaching the U.S. mainland and then launch the Bukkeuksong 3 or a submarine-launched ballistic missile around the U.S. presidential election in November,” according to an anonymous military source.



