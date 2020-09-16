BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ ranks second on Billboard. September. 16, 2020 07:32. imi@donga.com.

Billboard announced Monday (local time) that BTS’ “Dynamite” ranked second on the Billboard main singles chart for the week ending Saturday.



“Dynamite” spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart from September 5. It stepped down a rank in the third week, but it remains close to the top. Streaming hours and the number of downloads decreased by 24 percent and 25 percent from the previous week, respectively, in the U.S., and the number of listeners on radio increased by 14 percent to 18.3 million. BTS’ hit song was dethroned by”‘WAP” by American rapper Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which ranked first last month.



