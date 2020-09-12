S. Korea and U.S. agree to set up working-level consultative body. September. 12, 2020 07:21. lightee@donga.com.

South Korea and the U.S. have decided to launch a working-level consultative body tentatively named “Alliance Dialogue.” South Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met in Washington on Thursday (local time) and agreed on setting up a dialogue channel.



Making the announcement after the meeting, The South Korean vice minister told correspondents that it is part of an effort to constantly consult with each other on various alliance issues. The two allies are expected to discuss working-level issues first through the newly established consultative body, such as return and transfer of U.S. military bases in South Korea. Despite some calls from North Korea and the South Korean ruling party to abolish the working-level group between the U.S. and South Korea established to discuss lifting North Korea sanctions, the two allies have added a separate dialogue channel.



