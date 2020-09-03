BTS holds online media day event. September. 03, 2020 07:40. imi@donga.com.

South Korean boy band BTS shared their feeling of joy and excitement after their new single Dynamite topped the Billboard’s Hot 100 on Tuesday. BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment held an online Global Media Day for “Dynamite” on Wednesday morning to celebrate the band’s feat.



The group’s leader RM said he never thought the day would come when he could be talking about how it feels to top the Billboard chart. “I was waiting for the announcement yesterday (Aug. 31 EST) and was surprised to hear the news,” said RM. “Lots of old memories flashed through my mind, those times when we got scolded at our dance studio and when we talked about our songs at the recording studio.” Ten to 20 minutes before the official announcement, RM shared an image of the Billboard 100 chart with the members and thought it was photoshopped. “I was so happy to see the actual chart 20 minutes later,” said Jin.



“Basically, I think it’s the power of music and performance,” said RM when asked what was the secret to top the Billboard Chart. “External factors also played a part, including the business approach and the efforts of our staff and reporters. And the fact that Dynamite is entirely in English and is a disco pop that is familiar to Americans,“ added RM. “It’s all thanks to ARMY. We love you,” said the members.



BTS is planning to release a new album and have concerts within the year. “I’ve been watching the Billboard charts and American music awards since when I was a trainee,” said V. “I’m so proud that we’ve done it only in seven years. I’ll never forget that all of this has been possible thanks to ARMY,”



