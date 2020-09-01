NY Philharmonic brings its music to the streets. September. 01, 2020 07:34. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

A special mini concert took place at a park in Brooklyn, New York on Friday with members of the New York Philharmonic making a surprise performance in face masks.



According to the local newspapers including The New York Times, Cynthia Phelps (Viola), Sumire Kudo (Cello), and Yulia Ziskel (Violin), the trio from the New York Philharmonic, performed with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo on Friday. The trio played several pieces of classical music, showcasing Carlos Simon’s “Loop” for the first time in the world. Some stood up on top of a pick-up truck, and others exchanged conversations with the audience in masks. Raindrops began to fall in the middle of the performance, but the show went on with administrators holding umbrellas for the performers.



Their sudden shift of venues from Lincoln Center to the streets was a part of a program called “NY Phil Bandwagon” pop-up concert. The New York Philharmonic suspended indoor performance in March owing to the spread of COVID-19.



The trio expressed satisfaction about their experience of playing music to the audience on the streets. Violinist Ziskel said she felt a sudden surge of power from inside. Phelps said the experience was different than playing on the Internet at home. The NY Phil Bandwagon pop-up concerts will be held every week across the city over the next eight weeks.



한국어