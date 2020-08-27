U.S. First Lady receives applause for speech. August. 27, 2020 07:52. lightee@donga.com.

When U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stepped on to the podium at the Rose Garden at the newly renovated White House adorned with lights, she was met with warm applause by the audience of 120 people waiting for her. It was the first in four years for the First Lady to give an address since the Republican National Convention in 2016 when Donald Trump was nominated as presidential nominee.



The First Lady’s address was the highlight of the second day of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday (local time). “I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically. I want you to know you are not alone,” she said, consoling people in pain. “My husband's administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.”



“As you have learned over the past five years, he is not a traditional politician. He doesn't just speak words. He demands action and he gets results. He wants nothing more than for this country to prosper and he doesn't waste time playing politics,” she went on.



Mrs. Trump had been criticized for copying part of Michelle Obama’s speech at the convention four years ago. But this time she remained posed, calmly and successfully delivered the speech for 20 minutes and was not criticized at all on plagiarism.



She emphasized her journey from Slovenia to achieve the American dream when she moved to America at the age of 26, describing the country as the land of opportunity and freedom. Her words appear to be chosen to appease the immigrant population, as Trump is being criticized for his anti-immigration policy.



President Trump’s appeared unexpectedly at the Rose Garden and sat in the front row proudly listening to his wife’s speech. His surprise appearance was also noted at nationalization ceremonies, portraying his image as a leader embracing immigration.



