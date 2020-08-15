KT, Taeyoung, Kolon make a donation to help flood victims. August. 15, 2020 07:34. yes@donga.com.

Major companies are making donations en masse to help local communitiee. affected by torrential rains recover from damages and to support flood victims.



KT said on Friday that it donated 1 billion won to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, the official fundraiser for helping flood victims for 2020. Apart from the donation, KT employees conducted a meal of love campaign to provide 130 servings of meals daily to flood victims and volunteers who assisted recovery efforts at the Sangchang-ri Village Hall in the township of Gimhwa, Cheorwon, Gangwon Province from Friday last week. The company is also making ‘lunchboxes of love’ and providing them to volunteers who are hard at work to support relief efforts.



Also, Taeyoung Group made a donation of 500 million won to the association to help flood victims. The company donated 500 million won earlier in February to help people overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, part of its efforts to provide relief funds during times of national crises.



Kolon Group is donating a disaster relief facility measuring 250 sq. meters to Gangwon Province, which suffered significant damage from torrential rain there. The facility, which is created by assembling 10 different structures, includes toilets, bathing facilities and laundry rooms, and can be used for emergency medical support. Since the facility is assembled with prefabricated structures, it can be built in a short period time, and will be completed within 15 days.



한국어