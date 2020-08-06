Samsung Bioepis wins two Red Dot Design Awards. August. 06, 2020 07:39. will@donga.com.

Samsung Bioepis announced on Wednesday that the company won two Red Dot Design Awards in the brand and communication category with its patient-friendly biomedicine package design.



The Red Dot Design Award is the world’s largest design competition hosted by the Design Center of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, which was launched in 1955. The center selects outstanding products and brands in the product design, brand and communication, and design concept categories.



Samsung Bioepis submitted an entry for the competition with the topic of “pure joy,” intending to provide the joy of healthy life to patients with chronic diseases. The company’s design, which reflects medicine packages and pouches, calendar, and other objects that patents often encounter in daily life, has earned awards in the package design category and the brand design and identity category. The design will be gradually applied to products, starting with products sold in South Korea.



