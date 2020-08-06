‘Mulan’ to be released on Disney+ in U.S.. August. 06, 2020 07:40. imi@donga.com.

“Mulan” has foregone its theatrical release in the United States. The local media including Variety reported Tuesday that the live action movie will premiere on “Disney Plus” on September 4. The release was originally planned in March, but it was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 outbreak before Disney decided to release it on its on-demand streaming service.



In several countries where Disney Plus is unavailable, the movie will play in cinemas despite the pandemic. Disney Plus subscribers will have to pay 29.99 dollars to watch the movie on top of the streaming service’s monthly subscription.



Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company will help this amazing movie reach out to the audience who cannot go to the movies. Some say Netflix must have been considered when making the decision.



