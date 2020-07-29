Moderna, Pfizer enter final-stage vaccine testing. July. 29, 2020 07:39. oldsport@donga.com.

U.S. pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer have started late-stage vaccine trials at the same time. Some anticipate that the two companies could start producing vaccines by the end of this year based on the test result.



According to media outlets including The Wall Street Journal on Monday, Moderna and Pfizer announced that they launched final-stage testing for their vaccines. The final testing is a stage where safety and effectiveness of drugs are tested before production. That means the companies could start producing vaccines if they succeed in the testing.



Moderna and Pfizer will conduct testing in 89 and 39 cities, respectively across the U.S., and 30,000 people each in Argentina, Brazil and Germany. Half will receive vaccine and the other half will receive a placebo. Researchers will compare the condition of two groups to check the effects and side-effects of the vaccine.



Moderna announced that it planned to provide 500 million to 1 billion shots of vaccine per year from next year if the test succeeds. Pfizer also said it would provide vaccine for 50 million people by the end of the year after getting an approval from health authorities.



“I heard very positive things,” said U.S. President Donald Trump on the same day. “By the end of the year, we think we're in very good shape to be doing that.” Trump has recently been losing out to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in polls. According to the Associated Press, the Trump administration anticipates the vaccine could be “a surprise of October” to turn the tables.



한국어