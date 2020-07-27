Violist Park Kyoung-min reaches for her dream with Berlin Philharmonic. July. 27, 2020 07:52. gustav@donga.com.

Violist Park Kyoung-min, who became the first South Korean permanent member of the Berlin Philharmonic last year, meets her Korean fans. She will perform Kol Nidrei by Bruch and Viola Sonata No. 2 by Brahms with pianist Son Jeong-beom at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Shinyoung Chamber Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.



Park left for Vienna, Austria, at the age of 13 for her studies and graduated from Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin. She won the first place at the 2010 Dong-A Music Competition. After joining the Berlin Philharmonic in 2018 for a probation, she won votes to earn permanent membership in November last year.



“I did not think about other options,” said Park. “The Berlin Philharmonic is the world’s most prestigious orchestra that endlessly inspired me while I was studying in Berlin.” She said the best part of being a member of the Berlin Philharmonic is that every member is considered the best soloist and is provided with various chances to perform thanks to many chamber music teams within the orchestra. She is part of “the Philharmonic String Quartet,” which was created last year.



Unlike other orchestras around the world that have come to a complete stop due to COVID-19, the Berlin Philharmonic has put on paid concerts online for music fans across the globe through “Digital Concert Hall.” Park had also performed at virtual concerts before coming to South Korea earlier this month.



Park used to play the violin but shifted to the viola when she was in the fourth grade. “I would not stop complaining about the high tones of the violin,” she said. “I instantly felt comfortable when I first played the viola. I felt as if I found my voice.” All tickets are available for 20,000 won. Please call 02-542-3184 for more information.



